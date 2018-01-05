Russia is facing challenging task to achieve peace in Syria - Tribune de Geneve

GENEVA, January 5. /TASS/. Russia has helped the Syrian leadership win a victory in fight against terrorism, but this year it will be facing a much more challenging task - to help it win peace in this country, the Tribune de Geneve daily writes on Friday, drawing attention to pragmatism and thinking outside the box approach of the Russian diplomacy on the Syrian trajectory.

"Russia, that helped [Syrian President] Bashar Assad win the war, must now help to win peace, which appears to be a much more difficult task," the Swiss French-language daily wrote, stressing that Moscow is using ‘all its weight’ to have a peace deal achieved.

The newspaper reiterated that last year Russia managed "to establish the Moscow-Ankara-Tehran axis, while keeping its ties with Saudi Arabia and Israel". "Russia is the only state having made such a big jump that speaks for its pragmatic and out-of-the-box diplomacy," the paper went on. "Measuring out and combining military actions, humanitarian and diplomatic support, Moscow has imposed its pattern for the settlement of the Syrian conflict," the newspaper said.

According to it, Russia has regained the role of a key player in global politics, unseen two decades ago. "Who would have bet then that twenty years later Russia would once again assert itself as a key player in international relations, while US president’s forelock will be prompting jokes in the four corners of the world?" it asked.

The Syrian ceasefire guarantors - Russia, Iran and Turkey, - agreed at an international meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, on December 22 to hold the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30, 2018.

The forum will focus on drawing up Syria’s new constitution and holding elections on its basis under the UN auspices. Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a meeting in Sochi on January 19-20 in preparation for the Congress.