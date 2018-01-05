Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia is facing challenging task to achieve peace in Syria - Tribune de Geneve

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 05, 20:48 UTC+3 GENEVA

Russia has regained the role of a key player in global politics, unseen two decades ago, the Tribune de Geneve daily writes

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, January 5. /TASS/. Russia has helped the Syrian leadership win a victory in fight against terrorism, but this year it will be facing a much more challenging task - to help it win peace in this country, the Tribune de Geneve daily writes on Friday, drawing attention to pragmatism and thinking outside the box approach of the Russian diplomacy on the Syrian trajectory.

"Russia, that helped [Syrian President] Bashar Assad win the war, must now help to win peace, which appears to be a much more difficult task," the Swiss French-language daily wrote, stressing that Moscow is using ‘all its weight’ to have a peace deal achieved.

The newspaper reiterated that last year Russia managed "to establish the Moscow-Ankara-Tehran axis, while keeping its ties with Saudi Arabia and Israel". "Russia is the only state having made such a big jump that speaks for its pragmatic and out-of-the-box diplomacy," the paper went on. "Measuring out and combining military actions, humanitarian and diplomatic support, Moscow has imposed its pattern for the settlement of the Syrian conflict," the newspaper said.

According to it, Russia has regained the role of a key player in global politics, unseen two decades ago. "Who would have bet then that twenty years later Russia would once again assert itself as a key player in international relations, while US president’s forelock will be prompting jokes in the four corners of the world?" it asked.

The Syrian ceasefire guarantors - Russia, Iran and Turkey, - agreed at an international meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, on December 22 to hold the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30, 2018.

The forum will focus on drawing up Syria’s new constitution and holding elections on its basis under the UN auspices. Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a meeting in Sochi on January 19-20 in preparation for the Congress.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kamchatka volcano spits up ash 5-7 kilometers high
2
UN SC’s meeting on protests in Iran was another US blunder - foreign minister
3
Latvian president endorses law equating Red Army veterans with SS storm troopers
4
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
5
Volunteers in Moscow begin to collect signatures in support of Putin at 2018 elections
6
Ukraine turns into raw materials colony for wealthy European countries - politician
7
Russian economy minister discusses lifting restrictions with EU commissioner for trade
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама