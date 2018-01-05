Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia urges Washington to show restraint with regard of Korean peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 05, 16:14 updated at: January 05, 16:23 UTC+3

Any statements of a threatening nature and signals, even if they are not from officials but from politicians, still may have an impact on the situation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Russia calls on Washington to exercise utmost restraint in order not to undermine the chance for a political process on the Korean peninsula, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS.

"Of course, in this situation, other participants in this drama should exercise maximum caution, balance and restraint in statements and assessments so as not to undermine such a fragile chance for a more or less stable political process," he said.

"Accordingly, any statements of a threatening nature and signals, even if they are not from officials but from politicians, still may have an impact on the situation," he added.

Also, Russia will continue to work with all parties on the situation on the Korean peninsula to use every chance on improving the situation in this region.

"We will continue to work persistently and consistently with all parties in in order to use every, any chance of improving the situation," Ryabkov said.

Russia considers resumption of the special communication line between the DPRK and South Korea and the willingness of the parties to direct contacts to be a step in the right direction, added Ryabkov.

"First of all, we are pleased to note the readiness of Seoul and Pyongyang to direct contacts," he said.

"The hotline is a useful and important tool for de-escalation in unforeseen circumstances. We believe this is a step in the right direction," he said.

Moscow considers it important to implement in practice the statement of the United States and South Korea to refrain from holding military exercises for the time of the upcoming Olympic Games, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told.

"In this respect, it would be important, of course, to ensure that the readiness of Washington and Seoul, they announced yesterday, to refrain from holding the exercises during the Olympics, was brought to life," he said.

Russia expects that at the upcoming talks, representatives of North Korea and South Korea will not only discuss the participation of North Korea’s national team in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in the South, but will also focus on prospects for better relations and a political settlement on the Korean peninsula, Ryabkov told.

"As for the upcoming consultations or talks, though their stated goal is parameters of the DPRK’s team participation in the Winter Olympic Games, we believe and we expect that the sides will have a chance to also exchange [opinions] on other issues, on prospects for a gradual improvement of relations, and possibly on other aspects of work towards a political, certainly political, settlement of the problem for denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," the diplomat said.

