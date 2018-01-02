Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Few ceasefire breaches recorded in Damascus’ suburb over 24 hours

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 02, 23:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over the past 24 hours, 164 refugees have returned to their homes

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, Iran and Turkey have registered a few ceasefire violations in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta (Damascus’ suburb), the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish joint coordination center in Eastern Ghouta has registered a few violations," says the daily bulletin. "On the whole, the situation in de-escalation zones is assessed as stable."

In recent three days, the populated localities of Rijm-Hussein (Aleppo province) and Shania (Homs province) have joined the cessation of hostilities.

The center’s officers delivered more than seven tonnes of food to residents of the city of Aleppo and two nearby settlements. Several settlements in Deir ez-Zor province have been provided with drinking water, the center said.

Over the past 24 hours, 164 refugees have returned to their homes. Among them are 153 in Deir ez-Zor and eleven in the Homs province, the bulletin says.

Syrian de-escalation zones

In accordance with a decision made by Russia, Iran and Turkey - the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - in May 2017, de-escalation zones began to be set up in Syria. In mid-September, the guarantor countries announced the establishment of all the four de-escalation zones.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Province, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Provinces north of the city of Homs, Eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Provinces in southern Syria.

On December 11, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Hmeymim air base in Syria and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to begin the withdrawal of troops from the country. On December 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin that his order to withdraw the Russian troops from Syria had been implemented.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
