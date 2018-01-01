Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov congratulates Czech foreign minister on 25th anniversary of bilateral relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 01, 12:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Russian Foreign Minister, Russia and the Czech Republic have managed to maintain a high level of political dialogue "in a period when international relations are going through hard times"

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has congratulated his Czech counterpart Martin Stropnicky on the 25th anniversary of bilateral relations. The message has been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Monday.

"Allow me to congratulate you on the 25th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the Czech Republic," the message reads. "The existing tradition of long and fruitful cooperation between our countries, as well as communication between their people, has proved to be the solid foundation of our interaction at the current stage," the Russian top diplomat added.

According to Lavrov, Russia and the Czech Republic have managed to maintain "a high level of political dialogue," effective trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation "in a period when international relations are going through hard times."

"I am confident that the positive experience we have gained will facilitate the further development of Russian-Czech relations for the sake of the two countries’ people and strengthening stability and security in Europe," the Russian foreign minister said, wishing health and success to his Czech counterpart, and peace and prosperity to the Czech people.

