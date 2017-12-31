Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin signs law on waste sorting in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 31, 2017, 20:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The document establishes requirements for places of waste accumulation and obliges local governments to follow them

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin signed a law that establishes waste sorting obligation for garbage collection of on the territory of the Russian Federation and also contains measures to encourage enterprises and citizens to waste sorting. The relevant information was published at the official website of legal information on Sunday.

The relevant amendments are included in the federal law "On production and consumption of wastes" and certain legislative acts. The document establishes requirements for places of waste accumulation and obliges local governments to follow them.

According to the law, the regions will henceforth be obliged to hold public hearings and coordinate with local residents the plans for deployment of wastes as well as location of facilities for their recycling and elimination.

The law also contains the very concept of "waste collection", which means receiving waste for further processing.

