Putin signed a law on tightening punishment for bomb hoaxes to 10 years in prison

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to increase the maximum sentence for "telephone terrorism" (bomb hoaxes) from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment, according to the statement published on Sunday at the official Internet portal of legal information.

Amendments to Article 207 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("A knowingly false report on an act of terrorism") provides that "a knowingly false report about planned explosion, arson or other activities that pose threat to people’s lives or could inflict significant damage to property will be punished by imprisonment for a period of 3 to 5 years."

A large damage is understood as the sum of more than 1 million rubles ($17,319).

Article 207 of the Criminal Code also states that false phone calls that are made to "destabilize the activities of government agencies" shall be punished with a jail term for up to 6-8 years.

The maximum term of imprisonment is envisaged in cases, when false reports of terrorist acts led to the death of a person or other grave consequences. In such cases "telephone terrorists" will face from 8 to 10 years imprisonment.

The current version of the Criminal Code sets the maximum terms of imprisonment of up to five years for "telephone terrorism" crimes.