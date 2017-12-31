Russia’s Foreign Ministry advises compatriots to avoid mass gatherings in Iran

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has issued recommendations for compatriots advising them to avoid mass gatherings in Iran in the wake of ongoing protests, the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

"Demonstrations sparked by social discontent are being held on streets of the country’s major cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht. There are clashes between protesters and police. We advise to be vigilant and avoid mass gatherings," the ministry said.

Earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the United States condemned the arrest of protesters in Iran. She urged "all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.".