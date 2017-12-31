Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Foreign Ministry advises compatriots to avoid mass gatherings in Iran

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 31, 0:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry noted that demonstrations sparked by social discontent are being held on streets of the country’s major cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has issued recommendations for compatriots advising them to avoid mass gatherings in Iran in the wake of ongoing protests, the ministry wrote on its Facebook page.

"Demonstrations sparked by social discontent are being held on streets of the country’s major cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht. There are clashes between protesters and police. We advise to be vigilant and avoid mass gatherings," the ministry said.

Earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the United States condemned the arrest of protesters in Iran. She urged "all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
About 40,000 Russian citizens get land plots as part of Far East hectare program
2
US keeps persuading Turkey not to buy Russian missile systems — Pentagon
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
5
Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin
6
St. Isaac’s Cathedral handover to Orthodox Church likely "in near future" - hierarch
7
Over 50 warships under construction for Russian Navy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама