Putin sends New Year greets to East European leaders

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent New Year greetings to Hungarian, Serbian, Slovenian, Czech leaders, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin wrote in his message of greetings to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban that Russian-Hungarian relations developed constructively even in the current complicated international situation," the Kremlin said. "The President of Russia also expressed hope for the success of their continued cooperation towards promoting mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in the interests of their people and the European continent as a whole."

To Czech President Milos Zeman, Putin "expressed confidence in the agreements reached at the recent meeting in Sochi facilitating development of Russian-Czech relations, mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation for the good of the two countries."

"In his message to the President of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor, Mr Putin noted that in 2017 relations between Russia and Slovenia were developing constructively, and expressed hope that by working together the two countries would further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in politics, the economy, humanitarian and other areas for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Slovenia."

"The Russian President also sent Christmas and New Year’s greetings to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic. In his message, Mr Putin noted the recent meeting with the Serbian leader in Moscow and emphasised that he hoped the two countries would continue working together with a view to stepping up bilateral relations in all areas to the benefit of their brotherly peoples and for the sake of regional stability and security," the Kremlin’s press service said.