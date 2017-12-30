Putin sends New Year greetings to CIS leaders

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent New Year greetings to leaders of the CIS countries, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"In his message to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Mr Putin stressed that in 2017 Russia and Azerbaijan celebrated 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and that this anniversary was marked by new achievements in developing mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas," the press service said. "The President of Russia went on to express hope that the two countries would continue their constructive dialogue and work in close cooperation with the view to further stepping up partnership ties between Russia and Azerbaijan in all areas in the interests of their peoples and for strengthening security and stability within and beyond the Trans-Caucasus region."

In the greeting, addressed to "President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Mr Putin noted that only recently Russia and Armenia marked two milestones: the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance," the Kremlin said. "The President of Russia said he was confident that by working together Russia and Armenia would be able to further develop their alliance, as well as partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the CIS and other international frameworks for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, and in the interests of better regional security and stability."

While addressing "President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Putin emphasised that by marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Belarus the two allied countries were reminded of the significant achievements in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," the press service said. "The President of Russia said he was confident that building on the good traditions of friendship and mutual assistance, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus would continue their fruitful efforts in addressing the relevant matters on the bilateral agenda, strengthening integration ties within the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union, and effectively coordinating their efforts within the CIS and CSTO."

"The President of Russia sent New Year’s greetings to the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, in which Mr Putin reminded his counterpart that the two countries had recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, and that this milestone was accompanied by new achievements in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation," the press service reported. "Mr Putin said he hoped that the momentum in promoting the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan would be maintained with a view to ensuring stability and security in Central Asia and across the Eurasian space."

"In his message of greetings on the New Year and Christmas to President of Moldova Igor Dodon, Mr Putin praised the efforts by the Moldovan leader to promote relations between the two countries, and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of constructive cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian and other areas in the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Moldova and for the sake of regional stability and security," the Kremlin said.

Putin also sent a greeting to "the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, noting that their two countries were making steady progress in promoting their relations in the spirit of allied and strategic partnership," the press service said. "In addition, Mr Putin said that he was confident that Russia and Tajikistan would continue their joint efforts to further step up mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas next year, while also coordinating their initiatives in resolving urgent regional and international issues."

In a message to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Putin "noted that the outgoing year was marked by significant achievements in strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan. Specifically, the meetings between the presidents in Ashgabat and Sochi showed that the two countries were guided by similar approaches in dealing with topical matters on the regional and international agendas," the Kremlin’s press service said. "The President of Russia said he was confident that by working together the countries would carry forward the momentum in their bilateral relations in all areas for the benefit of their peoples, and for the sake of peace and stability in Central Asia."

In the address to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Vladimir Putin "writes that thanks to joint efforts, 2017 became a breakthrough year for Russian-Uzbekistani relations," the Kremlin said. "The parties signed several important agreements, which have advanced bilateral relations in many areas to a fundamentally new level. The President of Russia expressed confidence that the two countries would use the results achieved to bolster the development of bilateral strategic partnership and alliance and achieve greater cooperation towards strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia."

The Kremlin’s press service does not say whether Putin has sent a greeting to Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko. Kiev earlier announced the plans to quit CIS, though has not formalized the decision.