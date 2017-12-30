Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 30, 15:45 UTC+3

Russia’s President expressed hope that in 2018 the situation in Syria would continue changing for the better

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin assured the Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad that Russia will continue assisting Syria in protection of the country’s sovereignty, unity and territory integrity, the Kremlin said.

"In his message of greetings to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, the President of Russia expressed hope that in 2018 the situation in Syria would continue changing for the better," the Kremlin said. "Mr Putin noted that defeating terrorists and rapidly bringing the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic back to normal would be in the best interests of the whole world and would improve security in the Middle East."

"In addition, Mr Putin confirmed Russia’s commitment to assisting the Syrian Arab Republic in upholding its state sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and promoting a political settlement and economic recovery," the Kremlin added.

The Russian military began the mission against militants of the Islamic State and Jabhat Al-Nusra (terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia) in Syria on September 30, 2015 at request from the Syrian president. In early December of the outgoing year, Putin said about the Islamic State’s complete defeat. On December 11, when addressing the Russian military at the Hmeymim base, he ordered to withdraw the Russian personnel from Syria. Two Russian bases - Hmeymim and Tartus - and the center for reconciliation of the warring parties will continue working there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad Vladimir Putin
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
About 40,000 Russian citizens get land plots as part of Far East hectare program
2
US keeps persuading Turkey not to buy Russian missile systems — Pentagon
3
Russian test dog withstands record depth of over 1 km on liquid breathing
4
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
5
Russia will continue assisting Syria in sovereignty protection - Putin
6
St. Isaac’s Cathedral handover to Orthodox Church likely "in near future" - hierarch
7
Over 50 warships under construction for Russian Navy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама