Putin hopes Russia, Germany to move forward in settlement of international problems

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent seasonal greeteings to Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, where he expressed hope in the coming year Russia and Germany will make progress in settlement of international problems, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"In his Christmas and New Year greetings to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Vladimir Putin confirmed his commitment to continuing the dialogue and cooperation, and expressed hope for Russia and Germany to advance on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agendas that will meet the ultimate interests of the two nations, and to contribute to stronger security and stability in Europe and beyond, in the upcoming year," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Merkel communicate regularly, both on the telephone and during meetings. In September, Putin congratulated the German chancellor with success at the parliamentary elections and expressed hope for further cooperation between the countries.

In late October, President Steinmeier paid the first working visit to Moscow. The leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula.