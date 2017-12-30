Russia observes fully sanctions against Noth Korea - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia observes fully the sanctions regime against the DPRK, announced by the UN Security Council, the Foreign Ministry's press service said on Saturday in a comment on reports in the media, claiming Russian tankers made a few trips to North Korea.

"Russia observes fully the sanctions regime," the press service said. "We would like to remind, that fuel (oil processing products) supplies, of course, have quotas, but no absolute ban (Resolution 2397)."

"The control over the sanctions regime's observing is authority of Committee 1718," the Foreign Ministry added.

Earlier, the Reuters news agency wrote "Russian tankers have supplied fuel to North Korea on at least three occasions in recent months" in breach of the UN Security Council’s sanctions. The article reads the agency could not receive further details from the sources.