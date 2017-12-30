Putin in greeting to Macron says awaits his visit to Russia

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent seasonal greeting to France’s President Emmanuel Macron, where he expressed hope for further constructive dialogue, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"Vladimir Putin sent holiday greetings to French President Emmanuel Macron. "Our meeting in Versailles and telephone contacts have allowed us to discuss many current issues of bilateral relations and key international issues at length. I expect to continue our constructive dialogue and joint work aimed at strengthening Russian-French links. I look forward to your visit to Russia," the Kremlin quoted the greeting.