Russian-British cooperation is to the interests of our countries, Europe - Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent seasonal greetings to the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May, the Kremlin’s press service said on Saturday.

"The head of state sent his Christmas and New Year’s greetings to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Prime Minister Theresa May," the Kremlin said. "He pointed out that closer Russian-UK cooperation would be in the basic interests of the Russian and British people and Europe as a whole.".