Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Election Commission registers Liberal Democratic Party leader as presidential candidate

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 16:23 UTC+3

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky

Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky as its presidential candidate on Friday. He is the first to complete the registration process.

More news on
RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Kremlin vows relevant agencies will scrutinize Navalny’s 'voter strike' calls

Russia’s election commission accepts Putin’s documents for nomination

Russia’s Monarchist Party leader registers for presidential race

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia nominated Zhirinovsky to run for president at the LDPR Congress held on December 20. Thereafter, on December 21, he turned in the documents required for nomination to the CEC. On December 22, the CEC registered the authorized persons representing both the party and Zhirinovsky, and granted him permission to open a special account to collect funds for his election campaign. According to national law, the maximum amount of money a candidate is allowed to collect for the presidential campaign is 400 mln rubles ($6.9 mln).

The Central Election Commission also authorized CEC member Igor Mokhovikov to represent Zhirinovsky’s interests during the election campaign.

Zhirinovsky submitted his nomination documents to the CEC on December 27, ahead of all other candidates. This time, only two candidates nominated by parliamentary parties are eligible for fast-track registration - Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Pavel Grudinin, the director of the Lenin Farm outside Moscow, nominated for to run for president by the Russian Communist Party.

Candidates nominated by non-parliamentary parties must collect at least 100,000 voter signatures in their support in order to be registered as presidential contenders, while independent candidates, including Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin, will have to gather at least 300,000.

Zhirinovsky is going to run for president for the sixth time. He bowed out of running in the 2004 presidential election, when LDPR nominated State Duma (lower house of parliament) member Oleg Malyshkin as its presidential contender. In the 2008 presidential election, Zhirinovsky achieved his best result so far, chalking up as much as nine percent of the vote.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
2
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored — source
3
Turkey-Russia S-400 systems contract also envisages technological cooperation — TV
4
Ukrainian court puts in custody Russian citizen excluded from prisoner swap
5
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
6
Russian Helicopters deliver five Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China in 2017
7
Diplomat slams Hmeymim base shelling as provocation to derail Syrian congress
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама