Kremlin points to souring in Russia-US relations as year’s major letdown

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the current state of relations between Russia and the United States can be considered one of the biggest disappointments in the outgoing year.

"Yes, it can [be considered a major disappointment of this year]," he told reporters answering a question on the issue.

"Washington’s stance on our country cannot fail to cause regret either," Peskov added. He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly reaffirmed Moscow’s willingness to build mutually beneficial relations on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust with all countries, including European countries and the United States. "However, it takes two to tango, as the saying goes," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Of course, one could only voice regret over the fact that the Minsk agreements have stalled," he added. The Kremlin spokesman noted that Moscow’s stance on why that happened and "due to whose reluctance" is well known.