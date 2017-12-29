Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Navalny’s lawsuit against Central Election Commission to be entertained December 30

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 11:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Central Election Commission earlier refused to register a group of electors in support of Navalny's self-nomination due to his criminal record

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court will entertain blogger Alexey Navalny’s lawsuit against the Central Election Commission (CEC), which refused to register the initiative group, which nominated him as a presidential candidate, on December 30, Valeriya Kosovich, a spokesperson for the court, informed TASS.

"The Supreme Court will entertain Navalny’s lawsuit against the CEC at 11:00 Moscow Time on December 30," she said.

Russia’s Central Election Commission earlier refused to register a group of electors in support of Navalny's self-nomination due to his criminal record.

Under Russian legislation, participation in the election is prohibited for anyone who has been sentenced to a prison term for committing a felony and whose conviction has not been expunged by the day of voting, and also for ten years following the lifting or expungement of conviction of a felony (for 15 years for a first-degree felony).

However, Navalny has announced his plans to take part in the presidential campaign claiming that under the Russian Constitution only those who are serving out their sentences in penitentiaries are stripped of the right to be elected.

Persons
Alexey Navalny
