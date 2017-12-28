Communist Party’s nominee says Zyuganov to lead State Council if he wins 2018 election

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. CEO of Lenin State Farm agricultural company Pavel Grudinin, whom the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) has nominated to run for presidency in the run-up to the March 2018 presidential election, said on Thursday party leader Gennady Zyuganov would chair the State Council, should he win the election.

"If the victory of our forces, and my victory comes about, Gennady Andreyevich [the second word being Zyuganov’s patronymic, the mandatory element of Russian official names - TASS] will become Chairman of the State Council," Grudinin told reporters after filing the necessary package of documents.

Grudinin made a clarification saying the State Council would undergo a reform so for the purpose of cutting down the scope of powers of the President.

The Russians will go to the polls to elect a new head of state on March 18, 2018.