Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Turkey coordinating simpler visa policies for service passport holders

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 19:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 24, 2017, Turkey extended visa-free stay for Russian citizens from 60 to 90 days

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are coordinating simpler visa policies for the holders of service passports and for international haulers, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As for the visa requirements, at the current stage the Russian and Turkish sides continue coordinating further moves to make entering the Russian Federation easier for certain social categories, in particular the holders of service passports and international haulers," she said.

"The issue of getting back to visa-free trips in full is mulled within the context of joint efforts to fight against terrorism and to prevent the persons posing a terrorist threat from entering Russia ," Zakharova added.

Between 1990 and 2000, Russian nationals visiting Turkey could buy a visa on the border. At the same time, Turkish nationals had to secure their visa beforehand. In 2010, the countries signed an agreement under which their nationals could enter Russia and Turkey without visas for a period up to 30 days.

Read also

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

Russia suspended visa-free travel with Turkey from January 1, 2016 in line with the presidential decree of November 28, 2015 on measures to ensure Russia’s national security and protection of its citizens from criminal actions and on the use of special economic measures against Turkey. The move followed the November 24, 2015 incident when Turkey downed a Russian Su-24 bomber at the border with Syria.

Turkey obliged Russian holders of service passports to obtain entry visas from April 15, 2016. Holders of diplomatic and regular international passports could enter the country visa-free. Russia mirrored the move. From June 1, 2016, the Turkish side expanded visa requirement to professional drivers and accompanying persons of Russian citizenship engaged in cargo a passenger businesses. The Turkish side said the move had been taken in response to Russia’s toughening border control over Turkish goods.

In October 2016, the Turkish side raised the issue of canceling visa restrictions but Russia suspended talks on that matter for an indefinite period after the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov on December 19, 2016. Russia’s foreign ministry said back then that "Turkey must continue serious work to ensure security of people entering the country and grant guarantees of thorough checks of those planning to visit Russia." The Turkish authorities said they had taken this decision with understanding but would wait for the resumption of talks. On April 24, 2017, Turkey extended visa-free stay for Russian citizens from 60 to 90 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored
2
Putin calls for conditions to bring underground economy ‘out of the shadows’
3
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
4
Court arrests former CEO of Moscow confectionery factory for 2 months on charges of murder
5
Soundtrack composer for legendary Soviet cartoon dies aged 92
6
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Putin says Russian bases in Syria key element in defending national interests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама