21 Russian parties, 30 independent candidates announce plans for 2018 election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 15:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission has received notifications from 21 parties and 30 independent candidates that meetings have been held for nomination in the 2018 presidential race, CEC chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.

Read also

Everything you need to know about presidential election in Russia

"Since December 18, the CEC has received notifications on holding the events linked to the candidates’ nomination from 51 [federal] subjects - from 21 parties and 30 independent candidates," she told the commission.

Pamfilova said six parties have successfully held the procedure to register their candidates and five of them have already opened their special election accounts. One of them, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has already submitted documents for registration.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018. The election campaign kicked off on December 18. According to the campaign schedule, candidates nominated by parties are obliged to provide documents required for nomination to the Central Election Commission before January 12, while independent candidates must do that before January 7.

Russian presidential election 2018
