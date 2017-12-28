Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss Syrian National Dialogue Congress

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 28, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSOCW

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSOCW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei have discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin: Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be convened after its participants confirmed

"While discussing the Syrian settlement issue, [the parties] focused on close cooperation between Russia and Iran in light of the results of the international meeting on Syria in Astana and as part of preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi on January 29-30, 2018," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the two diplomats discussed the situation in the Middle East "with an emphasis on the situation in Syria and Yemen." The meeting was initiated by Iran’s top diplomat.

The Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and Turkey - agreed on December 22 following international meeting in Astana on convening the Syrian National Dialogue Congress on January 29-30, 2018. The participants in the forum are expected to discuss work to draft Syria’s new Constitution and hold UN-brokered elections on its basis. Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a preparatory meeting in Sochi on January 19-20. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said the list of the participants in the Congress includes about 1,700 names.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Communication with AngoSat satellite restored
2
Putin calls for conditions to bring underground economy ‘out of the shadows’
3
Russian factory launches new centrifuges for uranium enrichment
4
Court arrests former CEO of Moscow confectionery factory for 2 months on charges of murder
5
Soundtrack composer for legendary Soviet cartoon dies aged 92
6
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
7
Putin says Russian bases in Syria key element in defending national interests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама