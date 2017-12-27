Outgoing year will be remembered as important phase in Russia’s history — Putin

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Outgoing year 2017 will be remembered as an important stage in Russian history, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a New Year reception in the Kremlin.

"We’re bidding good-bye to the outgoing year with a sense of dignity," he said. "We’ll recall it as an important stage in this country’s life."

"We have a multitude of concerns and plans ahead and I’m confident we’re holding the right clues to them," Putin said.

He thanked the invitees for their persistent work and said: "Our pathway is the one of acquiring knowledge and doing responsible things."

Putin wished everyone success in all their endeavors.