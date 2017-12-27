Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Interior Ministry denies media reports Moscow factory’s ex-owner turns in to police

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 20:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The police have stepped up the search

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The former owner of the Menshevik confectionary factory has not turned in to police, the Moscow City police department’s press service told TASS on Wednesday in the wake of media reports.

Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory

"The information circulated by some media outlets that the man had surrendered to the police is not true," he said.

Earlier, a source with law enforcement agencies told TASS that the factory’s former head, Ilya Averyanov, was put on the wanted list. The law enforcers suggest the man might be driving an Audi A6 car. Police have stepped up the search for Averyanov.

At about 9.00 a.m. Moscow time, the former owner had started an argument with the current management on the factory premises, according to Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow City Department Yulia Ivanova. After that, he took out a gun and shot a security guard who later died of wounds. Moscow police said then that the suspect got away after the incident. The Saiga rifle he was shooting from has been recovered and confiscated.

