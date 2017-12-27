Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s election commission accepts Putin’s documents for nomination

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 27, 13:46 UTC+3

Putin plans to take part in the polls as an independent candidate

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission has accepted Vladimir Putin’s documents for his nomination in the 2018 presidential election.

The documents were accepted by members of the CEC's working group. The sides later signed a protocol on accepting the documents. Putin plans to take part in the polls as an independent candidate.

"All the submitted documents are subject to compulsory checks into their compliance with the law for a maximum of five days. Fourteen inquiries will be sent to 12 agencies as part of the checks," the CEC press service said.

Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
