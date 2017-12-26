Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CIS countries to further develop integration, enhance stability and security — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 21:52 UTC+3 NOVO-OGARYOVO

According to the Russian president, serious efforts during the year were focused on removing barriers in the movement of services and commodity, and on the fight against terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian President's press service/TASS

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 26. /TASS/. Russian and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will continue to work on the tasks of socio-economic development, enhancing stability and security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at an informal meeting with the CIS leaders.

"I am convinced that closer cooperation within the CIS in various spheres in in the interests of the peoples of our countries. We will work together on the tasks of socio-economic development, enhancing stability and security of our states," the Russian president said.

"I am glad that we have gathered together ahead of the New Year holidays, as we agreed, in an informal atmosphere to sum up the results of joint work within the CIS in the outgoing year, to speak about plans for the future and, of course, to discuss issues of regional and global agenda," Putin said.

He noted a considerable growth in trade between the CIS countries. "According to statistics for the first ten months, it went up by almost a fourth," he said.

According to the Russian president, serious efforts during the year were focused on the development of integration between the countries, removing barriers in the movement of services and commodity, and on the fight against terrorism. "The countries of the CIS are expanding cooperation in the fight against terrorism, trans-border crime and drug trafficking," he stressed.

