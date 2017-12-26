Society trusts initiative group to nominate Putin to run for president — experts

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/.The initiative group to nominate President Vladimir Putin to run in the March 2018 presidential election brings together renowned and successful people respected by the society, experts have told TASS in comments on a meeting of the initiative group backing Putin’s self-nomination on Tuesday.

"These are actors, filmmakers, stage managers and representatives of the volunteer movement," among others, political analyst Andrey Kolyadin said. He believes people making part of the initiative group are interested to see the country developing "progressively without major disturbances". "It is necessary to keep on moving forward, developing our country and making it better," he said.

The head of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications, Dmitry Orlov, said the members of the initiative group "are renowned people deserving trust who have achieved success in different spheres". "They represent different organizations or communities that are important for Vladimir Putin," he said, mentioning the Russian National People’s Front, volunteers, cultural and art figures, educationalists and scholars.

According to political consultant Yekaterina Kurbangaleyeva, all surveys "have been showing for many years that Vladimir Putin enjoys huge support". She said Putin’s initiative group brings together representatives from practically all demographic groups, major professional groups and social layers.

Initiative group

On Tuesday, a meeting of the initiative group made the decision to support President Vladimir Putin’s nomination for the presidential election slated for March 18, 2018. The meeting was attended by 668 people (at least 500 people are needed). Among Putin’s supporters are Maly Theater art director Yury Solomin, pianist Denis Matsuev, Volunteers of the Victory leader Olga Amelchenkova and others.

Putin’s support

Putin declared his decision to run for presidency on December 6 at a meeting with Nizhny Novgorod plant workers. At a conference on December 14 he specified that he will participate in the election as a self-nominee. The head of state highlighted that he expects to receive support from the parties and public organizations that share his views on development of the country and have confidence in him.

A meeting of the organizational committee to prepare the initiative group was held on December 19. Co-Chairman of the Central Headquarters of the Russian National People’s Front, State Duma Vice Speaker Olga Timofeyeva said after the meeting that the initiative group will include more than 500 people, representatives of the National People’s Front, United Russia and other parties, as well as of volunteer associations and organizations, for example the Volunteers of the Victory.

Earlier, Putin’s Spokesman Peskov did not rule out that Putin may submit documents to the CEC before the New Year.