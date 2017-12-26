Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss Syrian national dialogue congress

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 20:44 UTC+3

The phone conversation was initiated by the US side

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed further steps to settle the Syrian conflict, including a Syrian national dialogue congress to be held in Russia’s Sochi, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria

"The sides discussed further steps to overcome the Syrian conflict with preservation of that country’s territorial integrity. Among the topics discussed was an intra-Syrian national dialogue congress in Sochi as part of efforts to promote settlement on the basis of United Nations Security Council resolution 2254 and encourage direct talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in Geneva without preliminary conditions," the ministry said.

The conversation was initiated by the US side.

At a regular international meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital city Astana on December 22, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, reached an agreement to organize a Syrian national dialogue congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30, 2018. The congress is expected to focus on Syria’s new constitution and UN-monitored elections on its basis. Before the congress, the three nations plan to hold an advance meeting in Sochi on January 19-20, 2018.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
