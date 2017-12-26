Green Party convention backs Putin’s candidacy for president

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Green Party’s convention has thrown its full support behind incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 2018, the party’s convention secretary, Galina Panteleyeva, said on Tuesday.

"The delegates and participants of the party’s convention declare their full support for Vladimir Putin’s candidacy at the Russian presidential election in 2018 and (their) readiness to further cooperate for Russia’s benefit. The decision was taken unanimously," Panteleyeva said.

Green Party Chairman Anatoly Panfilov explained that the party’s main arguments in favor of this move are the measures taken by Vladimir Putin to bolster statehood, improve the quality of life for the population and tackling socio-economic and environmental problems.

"During the past years, the issues of environmental security, improving the quality of the environment and streamlining nature management have become part and parcel of President Putin’s state policy," Panfilov added.

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, 2018.