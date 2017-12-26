Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senate approves law imposing life sentences on terrorist recruiters

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 12:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The law also increases liability for those financing terrorism and recruiting people to terror groups

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) has approved a law on Tuesday, which increases criminal liability for militant recruiters up to a life imprisonment.

Read also

Russia’s State Duma passes law on life sentence for terrorist recruitment

The law also increases liability for those financing terrorism, recruiting people to terror groups and involving them in activities mentioned in the Russian Criminal Code’s articles concerning terrorism. From now on, those committing this kind of crimes will be sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 20 years and fines ranging from 300,000 to 700,000 rubles ($5,200 to $12,100) or even to a life imprisonment. According to Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrei Klishas, "one of the goals is to from a negative social attitude to all the activities aimed at plotting terrorist attacks, which is no less dangerous that terrorist attacks themselves."

The senator also said that those changes were necessary because of "the great dangers posed by attempts to publicly justify terrorist activities, as well as by attempts to distort the nature of criminal actions and the actual goals of terrorism."

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich, in turn, told TASS that "the law fills legal gaps related to the systemic fight against terrorism, pointing to the key role of militant recruiters."

The law also introduces a new definition to the Russian Criminal Code, "the propaganda of terrorism." Those involved in it may face fines ranging from 300,000 to one mln rubles ($5,200 to $17,300) or prison terms ranging from five to seven years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама