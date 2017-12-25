Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. There is no need for a wide use of the Russian armed forces in Syria but Russia will continue pinpoint anti-terrorist efforts if need be, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"There is no need to use Russia’s armed forces in Syria as widely as they have been used until now. But we have two bases there and, naturally, we will continue anti-terrorist efforts, including in Syria," he said at a meeting with senior Russian lawmakers.

"If need be, we will work there in a pinpoint manner."

According to the president, further anti-terrorist efforts will not involve "a wide use of all components of our armed forces."

"That is why our forces have been withdrawn as there is no need to keep this much hardware and manpower there. At least, for now," the Russian leader noted.