A Just Russia party congress backs Putin as presidential hopeful

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 16:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Just Russia political party was registered in 2006

MOSCOW, December 25./TASS/. A congress of A Just Russia political party supported on Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin for reelection in the March 2018 presidential poll in Russia. The decision was passed by a majority of votes.

Putin announces bid for 2018 Russian presidential race

The party has not nominated its own candidate and is ready to join the initiative group to nominate Putin to run in the March 2018 presidential election.

A Just Russia political party was registered in 2006. At the 2008 election, the party supported Dmitry Medvedev, while in 2012 its candidate was Sergey Mironov who showed the worst election result.

Russia’s presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2018.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
