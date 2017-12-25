Europe getting tired of Kiev’s attitude towards Minsk accords, diplomat notes

BERLIN, December 25. /TASS/. The European countries are getting tired of the way Ukraine’s authorities treat the Minsk accords on the settlement in the east of the country, Russian Ambassador to Germany Vladimir Grinin said in an interview with TASS.

"The fact that the European capitals are gradually getting tired of the way Kiev observes the Minsk accords strikes the eye even in the media coverage of the Ukrainian events," he said.

Asked on how Berlin’s stance on the Ukrainian settlement issues may change after the establishment of a new ruling coalition, the diplomat noted that it is still difficult to talk about it. "The amount and span of the changes in the new German government’s positions cannot be predicted yet, as well as its format," Grinin noted.

"This fully concerns the Ukrainian settlement issue as well."

He also pointed to the serious influence of the US on the situation in Ukraine. "The Americans’ role in this issue - which is considerable, if not crucial - should be taken into account," the diplomat explained.

He noted that the contacts between the state leaders and the foreign ministers of the Normandy format states (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) "have never been interrupted and are still going on." "There is hope that the current situation in Ukraine will be ultimately settled under the agreements that were signed almost three years ago in Minsk," the Russian ambassador to Germany concluded.