Putin, Security Council discuss Syrian settlement — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 14:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Security Council discussed the Syrian settlement and preparations for holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Security Council discussed the Syrian settlement and preparations for holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin thanks Russian Armed Forces for courageously fighting terrorists in Syria

"The sides discussed in detail prospects of the Syrian settlement, namely given the recent round of talks in Astana," Peskov told reporters. The participants "exchanged views on the preparations for the Congress."

The meeting also touched upon "the Middle East settlement taking into account the recently adopted resolution," Peskov said. The sides also discussed vital issues of Russia’s social and economic agenda.

The Security Council’s meeting was attended by Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Administration chief Anton Vaino, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Envoy for Environmental Activity, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.

Peskov said on Monday Putin is scheduled to hold a number of meetings and an international phone conversation.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
