Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin mum on decision concerning supply of defensive weapons to Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 13:58 UTC+3

Earlier Washington decided to provide Ukraine with "enhanced defensive capabilities as part of our effort to help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity"

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Moscow has made no decision concerning the supply of defensive weapons to eastern Ukraine in the wake of Washington’s decision to approve lethal arms supplies to Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also
Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert

US takes decision to supply lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine

"No decisions have been made in this connection," he said when asked if Russia planned to supply such weapons to the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

On December 22, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Washington had decided to provide Ukraine with "enhanced defensive capabilities as part of our effort to help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity, to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to deter further aggression."

ABC said earlier that US President Donald Trump was expected to approve the plan stipulating the supply of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine worth $47 bln. The shipment may particularly include Javelin anti-tank missiles. If Trump approves the plan, it will be submitted to the US Congress for approval. Members of the Congress will have 30 days to do that.

In the recent years, US Congressmen and Senators, Republicans and Democrats alike, have been voting for including provisions concerning lethal military assistance to Ukraine in US defense budgets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says there's no need for wide use of Russia's armed forces in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive improved Borei-class strategic submarine in 2026 — source
3
Ukraine celebrates Christmas December 25 nationwide for first time
4
Situation in Afghanistan would be worse without US troops, Putin points out
5
Russia, OPEC to rein in growth of oil price within $70 per barrel in 2018
6
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
7
Russia’s law on NGOs acting as foreign agents may be improved - Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама