Kremlin mum on decision concerning supply of defensive weapons to Donbass

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Moscow has made no decision concerning the supply of defensive weapons to eastern Ukraine in the wake of Washington’s decision to approve lethal arms supplies to Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No decisions have been made in this connection," he said when asked if Russia planned to supply such weapons to the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

On December 22, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert said that Washington had decided to provide Ukraine with "enhanced defensive capabilities as part of our effort to help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity, to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to deter further aggression."

ABC said earlier that US President Donald Trump was expected to approve the plan stipulating the supply of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine worth $47 bln. The shipment may particularly include Javelin anti-tank missiles. If Trump approves the plan, it will be submitted to the US Congress for approval. Members of the Congress will have 30 days to do that.

In the recent years, US Congressmen and Senators, Republicans and Democrats alike, have been voting for including provisions concerning lethal military assistance to Ukraine in US defense budgets.