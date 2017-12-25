Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s upper house insists French law enforcers’ actions against Kerimov unacceptable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 13:42 UTC+3

Federation Council has asked France to allow Suleiman Kerimov to fulfill his duties in the parliament

Suleiman Kerimov

Suleiman Kerimov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) insists that the actions that the French law enforcers took against Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov while detaining him were unacceptable, the Council’s chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said at a press conference on Monday.

"We still believe that the French law enforcers acted in an improper manner," she said, adding that "Kerimov is not only a renowned businessman but also a senator." "Such actions are unacceptable," Matviynko stressed.

Federation Council has asked France to allow Kerimov, who is under investigation for suspected tax evasion, to fulfill his duties in the parliament, Matviyenko said.

"Kerimov will come to France as soon as he is invited and will continue cooperating with the investigative bodies and come there when this is necessary under the guarantees of the Russian side," Matviyenko said. "We are waiting for a response."

TOP STORIES
