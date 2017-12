MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Just Russia political party will hold its pre-election congress on Monday to decide on the format of the party’s participation in the presidential election campaign. The party earlier said it will not nominate its candidate for Russian president but will support incumbent President Vladimir Putin at the election.

The congress, which will be the ninth one for the party, will be held in the World Trade Center in Moscow. According to the party’s press service, about 250 delegates and about 300 guests will take part in its work. The key report will be delivered by Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov.

Support for Putin

Meanwhile, the party’s stance became known on Sunday evening. The Just Russia Central Council Presidium recommended the congress to support Vladimir Putin’s nomination at the upcoming presidential election. Mironov told reporters that the party will not nominate its candidate to run for Russian president.

He noted that the party’s representatives plan to join the group to nominate Putin. TASS found out that among them will be Mironov himself along with such prominent party members as Olga Yepifanova, Mikhail Yemelyanov, Elena Drapeko and others. Just Russia members also have plans to join Putin’s campaign staff and campaign for his election.

Participation in presidential elections

A Just Russia political party was registered in 2006. At the 2008 election, the party supported Dmitry Medvedev, while in 2012 its candidate was Sergey Mironov who showed the worst election result.

Russia’s presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2018.