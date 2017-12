MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 25 will hold a traditional meeting with the speakers and senior lawmakers of both houses of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council upper house and the State Duma lower house, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"It is planned to sum up the activities of the national parliament, to discuss topical issues of legislative activities and priority tasks for the coming year," the press service said.