MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Chechnya are preparing to foil the intrusion of extremists planning to carry out terror attacks, the North Caucasus republic’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov told the Itogi Nedeli weekly news roundup on Russia’s NTV television channel.

"We know now, we have information on several shaytans (devils), they have been sent to carry out terror attacks in the Chechen Republic. They have reached Georgia now. We are waiting for them and as soon as they cross the border we will immediately catch them or destroy," Kadyrov said.

"We are fully controlling all channels, all entries and exits, and that’s why if they get here they will indeed carry out a crime, a terror attack. That’s why we should know beforehand where they are and what they are doing," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on December 14 that Russia is concerned over the strengthening terror groups in northern Afghanistan on the borders with the former Soviet republics.