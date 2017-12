MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Cypriot daily Simerini on Sunday he hopes that competent authorities in Cyprus will carry out an unbiased investigation into the case against William Browder, founder of the Hermitage Capital Management.

William Browder is an American-British financier, who lobbied for Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act to punish alleged Russian human rights violators. He was tried in absentia in Russia for tax fraud.

According to Lavrov, the investigation into this case was suspended in line with judicial procedures in Cyprus. "We received particular clarifications from competent judicial authorities of the Republic of Cyprus and took them into account," he said. "We expect that competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus will carry out the investigation in an unbiased and fair manner and those guilty will be found and brought to justice.".