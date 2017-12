MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The United Russia Party will implement the goals outlined by President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the party’s Chairman, said on Saturday.

In closing remarks at United Russia’s congress, Medvedev said that the participants had considered all the items on the agenda, including support to the presidential candidate at the election in March 2018.

"I am convinced that all the goals which the president has outlined and we have been discussing in this hall, will be made a reality because we have the will and desire to tackle them," the prime minister said. "We want our country to develop. We want everything to be OK."

Medvedev wished Happy New Year to his fellow party members.