MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged a war on corruption and indifference to the needs of people which erode the county’s sustainable development, he said at the United Russia Party congress on Saturday.

"Nothing can undermine stability and steal the resource of development as lies, injustice, corruption erosion and bribery, indifference to own country and detachment from the needs of people, boastfulness and arrogance whoever they are demonstrated by: politicians, officials, business people or those who call themselves the elite," Putin said.

These phenomena weaken and erode sustainability, civic solidarity and stability, he is convinced.

"I underscore that these things do so but not the citizens’ fair demands to solve pressing problems," the president said.