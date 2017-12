MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia should be viewed as young and focused on the future, but not as "our adorable grandma," President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the United Russia party’s congress.

Putin thanked members of the United Russia party for their support and listed the goals to be achieved together.

"Russia is a country with 1,000-year history, but we should not look after it like after our adorable grandma, which means she should be given medicine on time to prevent pain and leave it at that," Putin said.

"Absolutely not! We must make Russia young and focused on the future," he is convinced.

"To achieve this, we must solve the tasks we are talking about now. We should make drastic changes in healthcare, education and infrastructure," the president noted. "The other key objective of making the economy innovative by developing digitalization and biotechnology cannot be achieved without healthcare and education."

"Sick and uneducated people will be incapable of doing so as everything is interwoven in the contemporary world," he added.