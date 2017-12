MOSCOW REGION, ROZHDESTVENO VILLAGE, December 23. /TASS/. The CPRF (the Communist Party of the Russian Federation) nominated at Saturday’s congress the head of the Lenin State Farm, Pavel Grudinin, as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2018 election.

A source among the congress’s delegates told TASS that "303 [delegates] supported [Grudinin] and eleven voted against."

Being a parliamentary party, the CPRF does not need to collect signatures for the election.