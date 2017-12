ASTANA, December 23. /TASS/. Russia hopes for joint work with the U/S/ in fighting Jabhat Al-Nusra in Syria, head of the Russian delegation to the talks on Syria in Astana, the Russian president's envoy on the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS on Saturday.

"We have a positive experience in joint work fighting the IS (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia)," the diplomat said.

"I hope for similar work in fighting other terrorist organizations, including Jabhat Al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia)".

At the same time, he continued, certain actions of the U.S. Administration depend and related to the situation in that country.

"We want to see our American counterparts in a boat together with us, so that we would sail in a correct direction," he said. "It is a different thing that the current situation may be not that favorable. This comes from various inner problems in the U.S."

"We support contacts, we are working with the U.S. counterparts, and we hope common sense will prevail and we shall be moving together," the diplomat said. "When together, we can achieve much more".

Alexander Lavrentyev told, that Russian military observers may return to the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, if the situation develops favorably.

"It is a complicated issue for now, it is being considered," he said. "In case of respective conditions, our observers may return." "I cannot say anything about the time, everything depends on the situation," he added. On September 20, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported a platoon of 29 military police was blocked and for a few hours was fighting the Jabhat Al-Nusra (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) militants in Idlib. Command of the Russian grouping in Syria formed up a group to unblock the police.