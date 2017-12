MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow and London will consider the impact of Brexit on the development of trade and investment cooperation between Russia and the UK and EU member states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after talks with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

"We marked the need to consider the topic related to the consequences of Britain's withdrawal from the EU, primarily in terms of a possible impact of final agreements between London and Brussels on Russia's trade and investment ties with Britain and with the remaining EU members," Lavrov said.