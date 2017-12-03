Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Talks between Flynn and Kislyak do not prove Russia’s meddling in US affairs - Russian MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 03, 3:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Friday former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with former Russian ambassador last December

Share
1 pages in this article
The chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev

The chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Conversation between former President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Russian ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak show rather an attempt by the American side to influence Moscow's position, and not Russian interference in the US affairs, according to Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

"What has Flynn admitted? Only that fact that he has not fully disclosed the details of his conversations with the then Russian ambassador to the United States Kislyak during the initial "interrogations"," Kosachev wrote on Facebook noting, "This adds nothing to the "Russian conspiracy" theory against the foundation of American democracy."

Read also

Russia’s ex-envoy to US says his talks with Flynn were about Russian-US cooperation

Flynn’s readiness to testify on Russia contacts evokes no Kremlin response

"These conversations, even with the most active imagination, cannot be regarded as a Russian intervention attempt in American affairs, quite the opposite - Flynn, judging by the details of the conversations, tried to influence the Kremlin through Kislyak," Kosachev said. He noted that, nevertheless, the news are presenting the story from the point of "Russian interference".

Earlier on Friday Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December.

Flynn served as National Security Advisor for President Donald Trump. On February 13, according to the official version of the White House, he was forced to resign because he did not fully inform US Vice President Michael Pence about his contacts with at the time Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Six Russian Tu-22M3 bombers hit IS targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province
2
Russian arrested in absentia for extremist activity as part of Right Sector
3
Russian embassy demand US authorities ensure proper care to Russian jailed pilot
4
Prosecutor to request punishment for ex-minister Ulyukayev under bribery case
5
Court denies Sistema’s petition to appoint reorganization examination for Bashneft
6
Russian Biathlon Union president says ready to sue whistle-blower on doping for slander
7
Russian underwater vehicle makes first dive in Argentine submarine search area
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама