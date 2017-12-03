Talks between Flynn and Kislyak do not prove Russia’s meddling in US affairs - Russian MP

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Conversation between former President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Russian ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak show rather an attempt by the American side to influence Moscow's position, and not Russian interference in the US affairs, according to Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

"What has Flynn admitted? Only that fact that he has not fully disclosed the details of his conversations with the then Russian ambassador to the United States Kislyak during the initial "interrogations"," Kosachev wrote on Facebook noting, "This adds nothing to the "Russian conspiracy" theory against the foundation of American democracy."

"These conversations, even with the most active imagination, cannot be regarded as a Russian intervention attempt in American affairs, quite the opposite - Flynn, judging by the details of the conversations, tried to influence the Kremlin through Kislyak," Kosachev said. He noted that, nevertheless, the news are presenting the story from the point of "Russian interference".

Earlier on Friday Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December.

Flynn served as National Security Advisor for President Donald Trump. On February 13, according to the official version of the White House, he was forced to resign because he did not fully inform US Vice President Michael Pence about his contacts with at the time Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.