Kremlin doubts reliability of reports on US’ plans to stay in Syria after defeat of IS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 23, 14:55 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the Washington Post’s publication

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin doubts reliability of media reports that the United States allegedly plans to keep its forces in Syria after the defeat of Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We know nothing about their sources, we know nothing about the reliability of this information. So, I would leave it without comment," he told journalists when asked to comment on the Washington Post’s publication.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
