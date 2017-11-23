Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow, Ankara, Tehran form true anti-terrorist coalition - Russian lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 23

It "has shown that Russia, Turkey and Iran have a unified approach to resolving the Syria issue, Leonid Slutsky told reporters while commenting on the three countries summit in Sochi

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Moscow, Ankara and Tehran have managed to form a true anti-terrorist coalition through well-coordinated work, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky told reporters.

While commenting on the three countries summit in Sochi, he said that it "has shown that Russia, Turkey and Iran have a unified approach to resolving the Syria issue." "This particularly refers to the establishment of de-escalation zones and their role in preserving Syria’s sovereignty. It is possible to say that the three countries have formed a true anti-terrorist coalition," Slutsky added.

At the same time, the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out that the three countries "will continue coordinating their efforts to achieve an ultimate victory over international terrorism in Syria."

On Wednesday, trilateral talks between the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran - Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani - took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. In the final communique, the three heads of state stressed that the establishment of de-escalation zones and other political initiatives aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis "under no circumstances" should "undermine the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic." Besides, the three countries’ leaders agreed to continue "coordinating efforts to ensure the irreversibility of the downward trend in violence.".

Реклама