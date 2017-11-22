Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 400 Russians held in Ukrainian prisons, senator says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 22, 17:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a lawmaker, more than 400 Russian nationals have been held in Ukrainian prisons since 2014

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. More than 400 Russian nationals have been held in Ukrainian prisons since 2014, whereas the exact number of Russians persecuted for political reasons in that country cannot be estimated, Chairman of the Federation Council’s (Russian upper house) defense and security committee Viktor Bondarev said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Moscow vows to defend Russians detained in Ukraine

"Each unlawful action taken in Ukraine against Russian individuals and legal entities should be estimated from the point of view of justice which is based on the principle of unavoidability of punishment," Bondarev said.

The senior lawmaker commented on the Federation Council’s decision to submit appeals to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika and Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov. In the motion, the lawmakers ask the high-raking officials to join efforts defending the rights of Russian individuals and legal entities in Ukraine.

The parliamentary motion "has been triggered by facts of systematic numerous violations of legal rights" of Russian nationals living in Ukraine along with Russian legal entities.

"The facts are linked with Kiev authorities’ stirring up alleged Russia’s aggression in Ukraine," Bondarev added.

Ukraine crisis
