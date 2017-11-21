Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian president, Israeli prime minister discuss Mideast settlement in Syrian context

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 21, 23:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

They also discussed practical issues related to the situation in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East, first of all in the context of an ending stage in fight against international terrorism in Syria, the Kremlin press service said, adding that the phone call was initiated by the Israeli side.

"Vladimir Putin informed about results of talks with President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Assad, as well as about aims of a three-party summit of the countries guarantors of the Astana process - Russia, Iran and Turkey, due in Sochi on November 22," the report said.

"With this in view, the importance of work to organize the Syrian National Dialogue Congress was noted," the press service said, adding that it is aimed at "giving an additional impetus to the intra-Syrian dialogue and - along with the Astana format, contribute to work carried out under the UN aegis in Geneva," the report said.

They also discussed practical issues related to the situation in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria. The sides expressed interest in bolstering mutually advantageous cooperation on different trajectories, including contacts of intelligence services.

Foreign policy
